Covid-19 deaths, new cases fall significantly amid Eid vacation

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 July, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2021, 05:59 pm

File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

As the country celebrating Eid-ul-Adha, health officials reported 173 new deaths from Covid-19 and 7,614 new cases in the last 24 hours until Wednesday 8am.

The number of samples, 24,979, tested during the last 24 hours also declined as the country tested a large number of samples hovering at 40,000 in the past few days.

Today's death toll is the lowest in 14 days while the infections are the lowest in 18 days.

Bangladesh had been reporting over 200 single-day deaths and 11,000 daily cases over the last two weeks with few exceptions. The highest ever 231 single deaths were reported on 19 July while the most number of 13,768 cases were confirmed on 12 July.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate grew up to 30.48% and the death rate went up at 1.63%, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.   

With the latest additions, the death toll increased to 18,498 and the case tally climbed to 11,36,503 in the country. 

Of the total deceased, the highest 58 reported in Dhaka division followed by 38 in Khulna, 32 in Chattogram, 16 in Rangpur, 11 in Rajshahi, eight in Barishal, six in Sylhet, and four died in Mymensingh division. 

Also, 9,704 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 84.56% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

