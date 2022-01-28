Bangladesh reports highest ever 33.37% positivity rate as deaths jump to 20 in a day

Bangladesh has reported its highest ever positivity rate of 33.37% in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday.

The country also registered 20 more deaths and 15,440 new infections during the same period.

The health authorities set the record in positivity rate after testing 46,268 samples across the country.

Fifteen people died and 15,807 were infected of the virus in the previous day.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 28,308 and case tally to 17,62,771.

With the deterioration in Covid situation, Chattogram division outnumbered Dhaka in terms of daily casualties as nine people died in the southern division and five in the capital.

Besides, two each died in Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions and one each in Barishal and Mymensingh divisions.