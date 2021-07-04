Bangladesh reports highest ever 153 deaths from Covid-19

Amid a strict nationwide lockdown, Bangladesh today witnessed the highest daily death from Covid-19 as 153 more people died in a span of 24 hours.

With today's increase, the country crossed the 15,000-mark (15,065) of Covid-19 deaths.

This is for the eighth consecutive day that the country recorded over 100 deaths from the dreaded virus and Khulna division for the ninth day in a row recorded the country's highest number of deaths as 51 people died there.

Meanwhile, the daily infection numbers again surpassed the threshold of 8,000 with 8,661 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours. After registering over 8,000 cases since 28 June the figures dropped to 6,214 in the previous day.

The positivity rate also increased in the meantime rising to 28.99%, up from 27.39% a day ago. The death rate remained unchanged at 1.59% for the last several days, according to the Covid-19 bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The capital also witnessed a sharp rise in the daily death toll as 46 more people died in the Dhaka division in the last 24 hours.

However, the daily death toll in the rest of the division remained below 20 with 15 each died in Chattogram and Rangpur divisions. Moreover, 12 patients died in Rajshahi, nine in Mymensingh, three in Barishal, and two in the Sylhet division.

Bangladesh tested 29,879 samples in 603 labs across the country.

Among the latest victims, 96 were men, and 57 were women. Of the victims, 141 died in different hospitals across the country while nine at home. Besides, three died on the way to hospitals.

Also, 4,698 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 88.25% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring India, the cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continued to fall as 43,071 people found to be positive of the viral disease, according to the daily update by the Union health ministry. The country's tally now stands at 30,545,433. The death toll increased to 402,005 after 955 people succumbed to the disease, it also mentioned on its site.

So far 3,989,262 people died of Covid-19 worldwide and 184,344,094 were infected as of Sunday, according to the data of Worldometer.