Bangladesh reports highest-ever 119 deaths from Covid-19

Bangladesh on Sunday reported the highest-ever, 119, deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on 19 April, the country reported 112 deaths from the viral disease in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

In the meantime, the death rate also rose to 1.60% in the country. With Sunday's figures, the total fatalities stood at 14,172, according to the Covid-19 bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Meanwhile, 5,268 new cases were reported during the same period, which pushed the case tally to 8,88,406. The positivity rate was recorded at 21.59% in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 24,400 samples were tested in 554 labs across the country.

Among the latest day's victims, 75 were men, and 44 were women. Of the victims, 113 died in different hospitals across the country while four at home. Besides, two more died on the way to hospital.

Khulna division reported the highest number of 32 deaths in the country followed by Dhaka where 24 people died of the virus in a single day.

Moreover, 22 each of the deceased hailed from Chattogram and Rajshahi divisions, nine from Ranpur, five from Sylhet, three from Mymensingh and two from Barishal division.

Also, 3,249 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 90.51% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 10,118 of the total deceased across the country were men and 4,054 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

India recorded 50,040 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the preceding 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare informed on Sunday in its daily bulletin -- a slight increase from its spike of 48,698 new cases a day ago. As many as 1,258 new fatalities were also recorded in the same duration, which has now pushed the country's death toll up to 395,751, the grim milestone of 400,000 in the offing.

As of Sunday, 3,934,393 people globally succumbed to the viral disease and so far 181,626,332 people contracted the virus, according to data provided by Worldometer.