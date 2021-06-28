Bangladesh reports highest 8,364 new Covid cases as testing sets record

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 June, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2021, 06:32 pm

Related News

Bangladesh reports highest 8,364 new Covid cases as testing sets record

Single-day Covid-19 death toll crossed 100-mark for the second consecutive day

TBS Report
28 June, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2021, 06:32 pm

Bangladesh today recorded the highest number of  8,364 Covid-19 cases after testing 35,059 samples, which is also the highest since the virus hit the country last year.

Earlier on 7 April, the country reported 7,626 cases in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate also reached its peak at 23.86% with the highest rate earlier of 23.57% recorded on 8 April.

With today's figures, the case tally reached 8,96,770 in the country, according to the Covid-19 bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

For the third time, the country reported over 100 deaths from Covid-19 in less than a week as 104 more people succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours.

With this, the death toll reached 14,276 and the fatality rate was recorded at 1.59% during the preceding 24 hours.

Among the latest victims, 68 were men, and 36 were women. Of the victims, 97 died in different hospitals across the country while seven at home.

The country's highest number of 35 deaths was reported in Khulna division followed by Dhaka with 27 single-day deaths.

Moreover, 19 of the deceased hailed from the Chattogram division, nine from Rampur, seven from Rajshahi, five from Mymensingh and two from Barishal division.

Also, 3,570 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 90.06% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 10,186 of the total deceased across the country were men and 4,090 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

India today reported 46,148 cases of the coronavirus disease and 979 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ulunion ministry of health and family welfare, reports the Hindustan Times.

Covid-19 killed 3,940,426 people globally since the outbreak and so far 181,924,545 have been infected with the virus, according to the data provided by Worldometer.

Top News

Covid-19 Test Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Grameenphone Dialogue: Save SMEs, save Bangladesh

TBS Grameenphone Dialogue: Save SMEs, save Bangladesh

21h | Videos
TBS Today: How prepared are Dhaka's hospitals?

TBS Today: How prepared are Dhaka's hospitals?

22h | Videos
TBS Face to Face: Pros and cons of abolishing coal fired power plants

TBS Face to Face: Pros and cons of abolishing coal fired power plants

22h | Videos
TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook