Bangladesh reports the highest 264 Covid-19 deaths again

Bangladesh for the second day reported 264 daily deaths from Covid-19, which is the highest number of casualties the country reported in a day.

Earlier on 5 August, the country reported the same number of deaths hitting the record of single-day deaths.

With over 200 single-day deaths being reported for the last 17 days, the death tally today crossed the 23,000-mark in the country.

Meanwhile, the number of daily cases was reported over 11,000 (exact- 11,164) like the day before, which took the case tally to 13,76,322.

However, the positivity rate continued its downward trend as the rate further dropped to 23.54%, down from 24.28% in the previous day.

The health officials tested 47,424 samples in 708 labs across the country.

In the preceding 24 hours, 154 men died of the virus against a female death toll of 110.

Also, the Dhaka division saw the highest 92 deaths like in previous days. Besides, 60 people died in Chattogram, 27 in Khulna, 25 in Rajshahi, 18 in Mymensingh, 17 in Sylhet, 14 in Rangpur, and 11 died in Barishal division.

Meanwhile, 14,903 Covid patients recovered from the virus.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.