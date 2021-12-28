Bangladesh reports fourth omicron case

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 07:47 pm

Related News

Bangladesh reports fourth omicron case

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 07:47 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh has detected the fourth case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus today, a day after a man was infected with the new variant.  

The data was released from Germany on Tuesday in the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID), an international database organisation for the virus.

According to GISAID, the newly Omicron infected person is a woman who is aged 33 and resides in Dhaka. 

The International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) collected the woman's sample on 20 December and later sent the data to GISAID. 

However, details regarding the Omicron-infected woman could not be known.

Two Bangladesh women cricketers, who were infected by the Omicron variant after they returned from Zimbabwe, recovered from Omicron and will be able to return home soon. 

According to a source close to the IEDCR, they have tested negative for the Omicron variety.

Experts have called for getting more vigilant at the border and outside the border of the country to contain the spread of the new variant. 

The Bangladesh government has recently made 14 days of institutional quarantine mandatory for those returning from seven African countries which have detected Omicron.  
 

Top News

Omicron Covid variant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mosque’s architecture radiates an aura of Pre Mughal and Mughal architecture with domes and archways. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Masjid: A renovated red haven

9h | Habitat
Mastering military space technology has become a key interest for emerging powers. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Russia tested its anti-satellite weapon

8h | Panorama
By providing them with gas stoves, Mark and his team at F4C want to improve the overall wellbeing of families living in Dhaka’s slums. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fuel for change: Improving lives with an eye on the environment

9h | Panorama
Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Man in Heels

Man in Heels

25m | Videos
Most dangerous roads in the World

Most dangerous roads in the World

1h | Videos
Story of fruit seller Raju

Story of fruit seller Raju

1h | Videos
Desmond Tutu: Africa’s moral compass

Desmond Tutu: Africa’s moral compass

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one