Bangladesh reports fourth omicron case

Bangladesh has detected the fourth case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus today, a day after a man was infected with the new variant.

The data was released from Germany on Tuesday in the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID), an international database organisation for the virus.

According to GISAID, the newly Omicron infected person is a woman who is aged 33 and resides in Dhaka.

The International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) collected the woman's sample on 20 December and later sent the data to GISAID.

However, details regarding the Omicron-infected woman could not be known.

Two Bangladesh women cricketers, who were infected by the Omicron variant after they returned from Zimbabwe, recovered from Omicron and will be able to return home soon.

According to a source close to the IEDCR, they have tested negative for the Omicron variety.

Experts have called for getting more vigilant at the border and outside the border of the country to contain the spread of the new variant.

The Bangladesh government has recently made 14 days of institutional quarantine mandatory for those returning from seven African countries which have detected Omicron.

