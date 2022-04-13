Bangladesh reports another day without any Covid deaths

Bangladesh once again reported zero Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday, with only 31 positive cases.

Twenty-two people tested positive for the virus the day before.

The positivity rate was .58% on Wednesday.

The total case tally to date now stands at 19,52,162 and the death toll at 29,124.

Also, 274 patients recovered from Covid in the aforementioned 24 hours placing the recovery rate at 96.81%.