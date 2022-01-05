Bangladesh reports 892 Covid cases, highest in 3 months 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 January, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 04:11 pm

Bangladesh reports 892 Covid cases, highest in 3 months 

The positivity rate also rises to 4.20%

TBS Report
05 January, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 04:11 pm
Bangladesh reports 892 Covid cases, highest in 3 months 

Bangladesh reported three deaths and 892 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday (5 January).

Also, the positivity rate went up to 4.20%, up from 3.91% a day ago, which is the highest since 2 October.

Bangladesh reported six deaths and 775 cases in the previous day. 

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,090 and the case tally climbed to 15,88,807 in the country. 

Also, 212 patients were declared Covid free duirng the 24 hours period, taking the recovery rate to 97.57%. 

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

