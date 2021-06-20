Bangladesh reports 82 deaths from Covid-19, highest in 52 days

Bangladesh on Sunday saw a sharp rise in Covid-19 deaths as the daily toll jumped to 82 in the last 24 hours, up from 67 in the previous day.

Today's death toll is the highest in 52 days as the country reported 88 deaths on 28 April last.

With Sunday's figures, the total fatalities reached 13,548 in the country and the death rate remained unchanged at 1.59%, according to the data provided by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The number of daily cases also remained high during the same period as 3,641 people newly contracted the virus in the meantime. The total number of positive cases stood at 8,51,668 as of Sunday.

However, the positivity rate dropped by this time to 16.38% from over 18% a day ago.

Meanwhile, the Khulna division recorded the country's highest number of deaths from Covid-19 for the second consecutive day as 32 and 28 deaths were reported on Sunday and Saturday respectively.

Among other divisions, Dhaka came second with 21 deaths followed by Rajshahi where 12 people died from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Besides, nine of the deceased were from Chattogram, four from Mymensingh, two from Sylhet and one each from Barishal and Rangpur division.

Meanwhile, 22,231 samples were tested in 528 labs across the country.

Among the latest day's victims, 55 were men, and 27 were women. Of the victims, 79 died in different hospitals across the country while three at home.

Also, 2,509 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 91.90% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 9,712 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,836 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

India's daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) dropped below the 60,000-mark on Sunday after 58,419 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 29,881,965, according to the Union health ministry. Sunday's cases are the lowest since March 30 this year, when 56,211 people were detected Covid-19 positive.

As of Sunday, 3,876,922 people globally succumbed to the viral disease and so far 179,024,452 people contracted the virus, according to data provided by Worldometer.