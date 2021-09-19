Bangladesh reports 7-month low of 5.62% positivity rate as 43 more die

Bangladesh reported 43 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Sunday 8am.

Also, the health officials reported an 5.62% positivity rate during the same period which is the lawest in around seven months.

Earlier on 13 March, the country recorded a 5.13% positivity rate in a day.

Meanwhile, 1,383 more people tested positivity for the virus across the country today.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,225 and the infection tally climbed to 15,42,683 till date.

Among the deaths reported today, 19 died in Dhaka division, eight in Chattogram, six in Khulna, four in Rajshahi, three in Rangpur, two in Sylhet, and one died in Mymensingh division.

Also, 2,887 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.33% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,512 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,713 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.