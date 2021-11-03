Bangladesh reports 7 deaths from Covid in 24hrs

Infograph: TBS

Bangladesh reported seven deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

Besides, 256 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate stands at 1.31% as the health officials tested 19,523 samples across the country.

Bangladesh reported three deaths and 229 cases in the previsous day.

With the latest addtions, the death toll reached 27,880 and the case tally climbed to 15,70,238 in the country.

Among the deaths reported Wednesday, three died in Dhaka and one each in Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet divisions.

Also, 237 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.70% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,847 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,033 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.