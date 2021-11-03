Bangladesh reports 7 deaths from Covid in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 November, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 06:52 pm

Related News

Bangladesh reports 7 deaths from Covid in 24hrs

237 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours

TBS Report
03 November, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 06:52 pm

Infograph: TBS
Infograph: TBS

Bangladesh reported seven deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday. 

Besides, 256 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period. 

The current positivity rate stands at 1.31% as the health officials tested 19,523 samples across the country. 

Bangladesh reported three deaths and 229 cases in the previsous day.

With the latest addtions, the death toll reached 27,880 and the case tally climbed to 15,70,238 in the country. 

Among the deaths reported Wednesday, three died in Dhaka and one each in Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet divisions.

Also, 237 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.70% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,847 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,033 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Bangladesh / Top News

COVID-19 in Bangladesh / Coronavirus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

2d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

2d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

2d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club