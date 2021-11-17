Bangladesh reports 6 deaths from Covid in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

17 November, 2021, 04:25 pm
Another six people died of Covid-19 in the country in the past 24 hours till 8am Wednesday. 

Besides, 266 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period. 

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.35% after 19,670 samples were tested across the country. 

Bangladesh reported two deaths and 213 cases on Tuesday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,934 and the case tally increased to 15,73,214 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, two died in Dhaka division, one in Rajshahi and three died in Sylhet division. 

Also, 257 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.71% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,879 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,055 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

