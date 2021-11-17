Bangladesh reports 6 Covid deaths in 24 hours

Infograph: TBS

Bangladesh has reported six more Covid-19 deaths in the country in the past 24 hours till 8 am on Wednesday.

Some 266 people have tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate has been reported at 1.35% after 19,670 samples were tested across the country.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,934 and the case tally increased to 15,73,214 in the country.

Among the deaths reported on Wednesday, two died in the Dhaka division, one in Rajshahi and three died in the Sylhet division.

Also, some 257 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a recovery rate of 97.71%.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bangladesh reported two deaths and 213 cases.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,879 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,055 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.