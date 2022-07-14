Bangladesh reports 6 Covid deaths, 1,324 cases in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported six deaths and 1,324 new cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 11.89% during the same period after testing 11,131 samples across the country.

So far 29,223 people have died and 19,93,382 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

Meanwhile, 1,747 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 96.28%.

