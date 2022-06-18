Daily Covid positivity rate reported at 5.94% in 24hrs

The country reported 304 new cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday.

Health officials recorded a 5.94% positivity rate during the same period after testing 5,122 samples across the country.

There has been no death from Covid-19 in Bangladesh in the last few weeks.

So far 29,131 people have died and 19,55,731 tested positive for Covid-19 in the country since the outbreak in 2020.

Meanwhile, 47 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 97.44%.