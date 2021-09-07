Bangladesh reports 56 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in 3 months

The country reported 56 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Tuesday 8am, which is the lowest in around three months.

Earlier on 18 June, 54 people died of the virus in a day.

Meanwhile, 2,639 more people tested positive for the virus as the health officials tested 27,233 samples across the country.

The health officials reported a positivity rate below 10% for the fourth day in a row with 9.69% of samples turning out to be positive during the 24 hours period.

Bangladesh reported 65 deaths and 2,710 cases in the previous day.

With the latest addtions, 26,684 people died of the virus and 15,19,805 people were infected with Covid since the outbreak in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, 20 died in Dhaka division, 15 in Chattogram, six in Khulna, five in Sylhet, four in Barishal, three in Rajshahi, two in Rangpur, and one died in Mymensingh division.

Also, 5,567 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 96.11% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,239 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,445 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.