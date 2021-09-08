Bangladesh reports 52 more deaths from Covid, lowest in 87 days 

Infograph: TBS

The health department reported 52 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Wednesday 8am, which is the lowest in past 87 days.

Earlier on 13 June, 47 people had died of the virus in a day.

Meanwhile, 2,497 more people tested positive for the virus as the health officials tested 27,528 samples across the country.

The data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported a positivity rate below 10% for the fifth day in a row with 9.07% of samples turning out to be positive during the 24 hours period.

Bangladesh reported 56 deaths and 2,639 cases in the previous day.

With the latest addition, 26,736 people died of the virus so far and 15,22,302 people were infected with the virus since the outbreak in the country.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,259 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,477 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.