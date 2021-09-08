Bangladesh reports 52 more deaths from Covid, lowest in 87 days 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 September, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 05:48 pm

Related News

Bangladesh reports 52 more deaths from Covid, lowest in 87 days 

2,497 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours 

TBS Report
08 September, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 05:48 pm

Infograph: TBS
Infograph: TBS

The health department reported 52 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Wednesday 8am, which is the lowest in past 87 days.

Earlier on 13 June, 47 people had died of the virus in a day.

Meanwhile, 2,497 more people tested positive for the virus as the health officials tested 27,528 samples across the country. 

The data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported a positivity rate below 10% for the fifth day in a row with 9.07% of samples turning out to be positive during the 24 hours period. 

Bangladesh reported 56 deaths and 2,639 cases in the previous day. 

With the latest addition, 26,736 people died of the virus so far and 15,22,302 people were infected with the virus since the outbreak in the country. 

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,259 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,477 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Bangladesh / Top News

COVID-19 in Bangladesh / DGHS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

When junk stocks rule

When junk stocks rule

22h | Videos
Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

22h | Videos
RMG: Orders rise, not price though

RMG: Orders rise, not price though

22h | Videos
Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places