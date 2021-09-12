Bangladesh reports 51 deaths from Covid-19 in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 51 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Sunday 8am.

The single day death toll saw a slight growth today following the 48 casualties reported in the previous day.

Also, the number of daily cases increased during the 24 hours period, with 1,871 people testing positive today. The health officials reported 1,327 cases on Saturday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 7.46% today, up from 7.03% a day ago.

Bangladesh has recorded 26,931 deaths and 15,30,413 infections so far.

Among the deaths reported today, 19 died in Dhaka division, 14 in Chattogram, nine in Khulna, six in Sylhet, ane one each in Rajshahi, Rangpur, and Mymensingh divisions.

Also, 3,586 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 96.63% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,358 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,573 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.