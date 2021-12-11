Bangladesh reports 5 Covid deaths in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 05:03 pm

Related News

Bangladesh reports 5 Covid deaths in 24hrs

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 05:03 pm

Bangladesh reported five new deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday. 

Besides, 177 more people tested positive for the virus, including two Omicron cases, during the same period. 

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.13% after 15,632 samples were tested across the country. 

Bangladesh reported one death and 269 cases on Friday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,022 and the case tally increased to 15,78,996 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, four died in the Dhaka division and one in Chattogram division.

Also, 122 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.77% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Care. Photo: Farida Alam

My Sister and I 

5h | In Focus
Despite multiple technological breakthroughs in the fight to control Covid-19, twice as many people died from it in 2021 compared to 2020. Photo: Reuters

Health innovation for all

5h | Panorama
Influencers on stage with minister Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Courtesy

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award: Celebrating creativity, enterprise and the art of influence

6h | Pursuit
Swift flies around a grove of Palmyra Palm or Taalgach. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Palm Swift: A lame bird that flies mileage equal to seven round trips to the moon

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

21h | Videos
Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

21h | Videos
Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

1d | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study

6
A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’
RMG

A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’