Bangladesh reports 5 Covid deaths in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported five new deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday.

Besides, 177 more people tested positive for the virus, including two Omicron cases, during the same period.

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.13% after 15,632 samples were tested across the country.

Bangladesh reported one death and 269 cases on Friday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,022 and the case tally increased to 15,78,996 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, four died in the Dhaka division and one in Chattogram division.

Also, 122 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.77% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.