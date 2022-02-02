Bangladesh reports 36 Covid deaths, 12,193 cases in 24 hours

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 February, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 05:20 pm

The positivity rate was recorded at 27.43%

Bangladesh reported 36 more Covid deaths and 12,193 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday. 

Besides, the positivity rate was recorded at 27.43% during the same period as 44,451 samples were tested across the country.

On Tuesday, 31 people died and 13, 154 tested positive for the virus.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,461 and the case tally increased to 18,24,180 in the country. 

Among the deaths, 13 were reported in the Dhaka division, five in Chattogram, six in Rajshahi, seven in Khulna, three in Barishal and one each in Sylhet and Mymensingh division.

Also, 4,203 Covid patients recovered from the viral disease during the same period with the recovery rate reported at 86.35%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.

 

Covid -19

