Bangladesh reports 32 more Covid-19 cases

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

UNB
02 August, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2023, 06:23 pm

Bangladesh reported 32 more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,044,564 according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 3.39% from Tuesday's 3.69% as 945 samples were tested.

The recovery rate remained unchanged at 98.38 per cent. The death rate also remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.

