Bangladesh reports 31 Covid deaths, 13,501 cases in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported 31 and 13,501 more cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday.

The positivity rate in the past 24 hours stood at 29.77%, up from 28.33% a day ago as the health officials tested 45,358 samples across the country.

Earlier on Sunday, 34 deaths were reported from Covid-19 which was highest in nearly five months.

The highest number of deaths recorded before yesterday was on 22 September last year with 36 – during the Delta wave.

With the latest figures, the death toll reached 28,394 and the case tally climbed to 17,98,833 in the country.

Among the deaths, 16 were reported in the Dhaka division, two in Chattogram, five in Khulna, three each in Rangpur and Mymensingh division, and one each in Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions.

Also, 2,568 patients were declared Covid free during the 24 hours period with the recovery rate of 87.18%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March in the same year.