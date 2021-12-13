Bangladesh reports 3 Covid deaths, 385 cases in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported three deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday.

Meanwhile, the number of daily cases increased to 385 during the same period.

The country reported six deaths and 329 cases in the previous day.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,031 and the case tally increased to 15,79,710 in the country.

Each of today's deaths was reported in the Dhaka, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions.

Also, 267 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.77% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.