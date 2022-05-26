Bangladesh reports 28 new Covid cases in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 28 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday.

No death from the virus was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.65% on Thursday after testing 4,326 samples across the country.

Thirty cases were reported from Covid-19 the day before.

The country has so far identified 19,53,356 cases of the Coronavirus.

So far, 29,130 people have died from the virus since the outbreak hit the country in 2020.

Also, 195 Covid-19 patients were cured during the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate at 97.36%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid-19 case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.

