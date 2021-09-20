Bangladesh reports 26 Covid deaths, lowest in 4 months

Bangladesh reported 26 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in around four months.

Earlier on 27 May, the country saw 22 deaths in a span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 1,555 more people were newly infected with the virus across the country during the same period.

The current positivity rate hovered at 5% for the second day in a row as the health officials reported 5.67% infections in the last 24 hours.

The death rate also remained unchanged at 1.76% for the last two weeks.

With the latest figures, the death toll reached 27,251 and the case tally climbed to 15,44,238 in the country.

Bangladesh reported 43 deaths and 1,383 cases in the previous day.

Among the deaths reported today, 15 died in Dhaka division, five in Chattogram, two in Khulna, and one each died in Sylhet, Barishal, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions.

Also, 1,565 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.34% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,523 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,728 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.