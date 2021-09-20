Bangladesh reports 26 Covid deaths, lowest in 4 months

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 September, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 06:28 pm

Related News

Bangladesh reports 26 Covid deaths, lowest in 4 months

TBS Report
20 September, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 06:28 pm

Bangladesh reported 26 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in around four months. 

Earlier on 27 May, the country saw 22 deaths in a span of 24 hours. 

Meanwhile, 1,555 more people were newly infected with the virus across the country during the same period.

The current positivity rate hovered at 5% for the second day in a row as the health officials reported 5.67% infections in the last 24 hours. 

The death rate also remained unchanged at 1.76% for the last two weeks.

With the latest figures, the death toll reached 27,251 and the case tally climbed to 15,44,238 in the country. 

Bangladesh reported 43 deaths and 1,383 cases in the previous day. 

Among the deaths reported today, 15 died in Dhaka division, five in Chattogram, two in Khulna, and one each died in Sylhet, Barishal, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions. 

Also, 1,565 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.34% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,523 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,728 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Bangladesh / Top News

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

31m | Videos
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

22h | Videos
Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

1d | Videos
The rise and fall of Evaly

The rise and fall of Evaly

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

4
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly

5
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

6
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly