Bangladesh reports 25 more deaths in a day

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 September, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 07:27 pm

The positivity rate dropped further to 4.36% during the past 24 hours

Bangladesh reported 25 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday.

Besides, 1,212 more people tested positive for the virus across the country, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The positivity rate dropped further to 4.36% as the health officials tested 27,787 samples across the country. 

With the latest additions, the death toll climbed to 27,439 and the case tally increased to 15,52,563 in the country. 

Bangladesh saw 21 fatalities and 980 infections on Sunday. 

This is for the seventh straight day that the country reported a positivity rate below 5%.

According  to health experts, the Covid situation is considered under control if the rate below 5% is maintained for two consecutive weeks. 

Among the deaths reported today, 9 died in Dhaka division, 8 in Chattogram, three in Khulna and Sylhet, and two died in Rangpur division. 

Also, 1,202 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.43% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,618 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,821 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

