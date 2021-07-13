Daily death toll hovers at 200 plus for three days in a row

Bangladesh logged 203 new deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, reporting over 200 deaths for the third day in a row.

With today's figures, July saw 200 plus deaths for the fifth time with the highest ever 230 deaths being reported on 11 July.

Meanwhile, the country reported 12,198 daily cases, taking the case tally to 10,47,155 in the country.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate dropped to 29.21% while the death rate remained unchanged at 1.61%, according to the Covid-19 bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Also, the authorities tested a good number of 41,755 samples in 627 labs across the country.

The death toll remained high in the capital as 61 people died there of the virus. Besides, Khulna division saw 53 deaths, Chattogram 30, Rajshahi 27, Ranpur 15, and Barishal and Sylhet reported five deaths each.

Also, 7,646 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 84.91% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.