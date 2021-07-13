Daily death toll hovers at 200 plus for three days in a row

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 July, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 06:13 pm

Related News

Daily death toll hovers at 200 plus for three days in a row

TBS Report
13 July, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 06:13 pm

Bangladesh logged 203 new deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, reporting over 200 deaths for the third day in a row. 

With today's figures, July saw 200 plus deaths for the fifth time with the highest ever 230 deaths being reported on 11 July. 

Meanwhile, the country reported 12,198 daily cases, taking the case tally to 10,47,155 in the country.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate dropped to 29.21% while the death rate remained unchanged at 1.61%, according to the Covid-19 bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Also, the authorities tested a good number of 41,755 samples in 627 labs across the country. 

The death toll remained high in the capital as 61 people died there of the virus. Besides, Khulna division saw 53 deaths, Chattogram 30, Rajshahi 27, Ranpur 15, and Barishal and Sylhet reported five deaths each.

Also, 7,646 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 84.91% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Top News

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

1h | Videos
TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

21h | Videos
Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder