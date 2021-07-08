Bangladesh reports 199 more deaths from Covid, 11,651 new cases

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 06:19 pm

Amid a new wave of Covid-19 sweeping across the country, 199 new deaths from the dreaded virus were recorded in the last 24 hours until Thursday 8am. 

With a sharp rise in Covid-19 deaths, the country reported its highest ever 201 deaths from the virus a day ago.

Meanwhile, 11,651 more people were diagnosed positive for Covid-19 in the preceding 24 hours after the daily cases crossed the threshold of 11,000 for the first time on 6 July.

The number of total fatalities increased to 15,792 and the case tally to 9,89,219, according to the Covid-19 bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services. 

With an upward trend maintaining over the last few weeks, the positivity rate rose to 31.62% in the 24 hours period. The death rate also increased by this time standing at 1.60%.

Meanwhile, the Dhaka division outnumbered Khulna in terms of daily deaths as the southern division reported the highest number of deaths over the last two weeks. 

On Thursday, Dhaka saw 65 deaths while 55 deaths were reported in Khulna.

Thirty-seven people died in Chattogram division, 15 in Rajshahi, 10 in Mymensingh, nine in Rangpur, five in Sylhet, and three died in Barishal division.

In the past 24 hours, 605 labs tested 36,850 samples across the country.

Also, 5,844 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 86.57% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 11,135 of the total deceased across the country were men and 4,657 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

