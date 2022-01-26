Bangladesh reports 17 Covid deaths, 15,527 cases in 24 hours

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 January, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 05:40 pm

Bangladesh reports 17 Covid deaths, 15,527 cases in 24 hours

The positivity was recorded 31.64%

TBS Report
26 January, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 05:40 pm
Bangladesh reports 17 Covid deaths, 15,527 cases in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported 17 new deaths and 15,527 more cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday. 

Besides, the positivity was recorded 31.64% as the health officials tested 49,073 samples across the country. 

Earlier on Tuesday, Bangladesh recorded 16,033 cases and a positivity rate of 32.40%, which is the second highest daily Covid cases and positivity rate since the outbreak hit the country in 2020.  

With the latest figures, the death toll reached 28,273 and the case tally climbed to 17,31,524 in the country. 

Among the deaths, 10 were reported in the Dhaka division, four in Chattogram, and one each in Mymensingh, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions. 

Also, 1,052 patients were declared Covid free during the 24 hours period with the recovery rate of 90.52%. 

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March in the same year.  

