Bangladesh reports 159 deaths from Covid, lowest in 46 days

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 06:27 pm

Bangladesh saw a significant fall in the number of daily Covid-19 deaths as 159 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours till Thursday 8am. 

The death toll reported today is the lowest in 46 days as 153 deaths were reported on 4 July. 

Over the last month of July and the early two weeks of August, the country reported over 200 deaths per day with few exceptions amid a nationwide strict lockdown. 

However, the death curve started lowering from last week, reporting below 200 daily deaths on 13 August. 

Meanwhile, the daily cases also declined during the 24 hours period, reporting 6,566 new infections, down from 7,248 a day ago. 

With the fall in daily infections, the positivity rate lowered down to 17.64% as the health officials tested 37,226 samples across the country. 

In Bangladesh, Covid-19 has killed 24,878 people as of Thursday and infected 14,47,210 so far, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). 

In the preceding 24 hours, the singled day deaths dropped to 50 in the Dhaka division while Chattogram reported 38 deaths.

Apart from these, 23 died in the Sylhet division followed by 13 in Rajshahi, 12 in Khulna, 10 in Barishal, eight in Rangpur, and five died in the Mymensingh division. 

Also, 10,153 Covid patients were declared free from the virus during the 24 hours period, which took the recovery rate to 92.40%. 

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

