Bangladesh reports 14 Covid-19 deaths, 481 cases in a day

Bangladesh reported 14 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday. 

Besides, 481 more people contracted the virus during the same period. 

Meanwhile, the positivity rate dropped to 2.36% as the health officials tested 20,355 samples across the country. 

Bangladesh reported 20 deaths and 415 infections a day ago. 

With the latest addtions, the death toll reached 27,688 and the case tally climbed to 15,62,359 in the country. 

Among the deaths reported today, seven died in Dhaka division, two in Rajshahi, one each in Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions. 

Also, 699 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.53% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,748 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,940 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

