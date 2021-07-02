Bangladesh reports 132 more Covid-19 deaths, 8,483 new cases

As the Covid-19 situation continues to escalate, the country reported over 100 deaths from the virus for the sixth day in a row with 132 more fatalities reported in the last 24 hours ending at 8am Friday.

Besides, the number of daily infections also remained high as 8,483 more people contracted the virus during the same period. The country is reporting over 8,000 daily cases since 28 June with the highest tally, 8,822, were recorded on Wednesday. The highest single day death toll, 143, was reported on Thursday.

Also, the positivity rate peaked at 28.27%, the highest in the last several months, according to the Covid-19 bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services.

With today's additions, the death toll reached 14,778 and the case tally increased to 9,30,042 in the country. Meanwhile, the death rate was recorded at 1.59%.

The country tested 30,012 samples in the preceding 24 hours in 566 labs.

Khulna division registered 35 deaths in the last 24 hours, maintaining the highest number of fatalities over the last week.

Besides, 30 deaths were reported in the capital followed by the Rajshahi and Chattogram divisions reporting 24 single-day deaths each.

Moreover, nine of the deceased hailed from the Rangpur division, six from Mymensingh, and two each from Barishal and Sylhet divisions.

Among the latest victims, 81 were men, and 51 were women. Of the victims, 119 died in different hospitals across the country while 13 at home.

Also, 4,509 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 88.75% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 10,496 of the total deceased across the country were men and 4,282 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.