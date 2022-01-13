Bangladesh reports 12 deaths from Covid, 3,359 new cases in last 24 hours

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 05:45 pm

The positivity rate also rises to 12.03%

Bangladesh has reported 12 deaths and 3,359 Covid cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday. 

Also, the positivity rate rose to 12.03% as 27,920 samples were tested across the country, according to the data released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the deaths, eight were reported in Dhaka and one each in Chattogram, Khulna, Barisal and Mymensingh division.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,123 and the case tally climbed to 16,04,664 in the country.

Also, 302 people recovered from the viral disease during the 24 hours period, taking the recovery rate at 96.72%.

Bangladesh reported the first Covid-19 case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March in the same year.

