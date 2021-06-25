Bangladesh reports second highest 108 single-day deaths from Covid-19

Bangladesh reported 108 deaths from Covid-19 and 5,869 new infections in the last 24 hours ending at 8am Friday.

Two months ago on 19 April, the country reported the highest ever, 112, fatalities in a span of 24 hours.

Amid the deteriorating Covid-19 situation, so far 1,357 people have died of the virus in June. However, with a total of 2,404 deaths, April remained the cruelest month when the country was hit by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With Friday's figures, the total fatalities stand at 13,976 in the country while the death rate remained unchanged at 1.59%, according to the Covid-19 bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Meanwhile, the country also witnessed a high positivity rate of 21.22%, which is the highest since 17 April when it was recorded at 21.46%.

The total caseload now stands at 8,78,804 with the country keeps recording a spiraling number of daily cases almost every day.

Meanwhile, the highest number of casualties were reported in the Khulna division for the fourth consecutive day, with 27 people dead there from the virus. Dhaka came second in terms of daily deaths as 25 people died there.

Moreover, 23 more died in the Chattogram division, 16 from Rajshahi, 10 from Ranpur, four from Mymensingh, and three from division.

The country also tested a large number of samples during this period, as 27,653 more samples were tested in 554 labs across the country.

Among the latest day's victims, 75 were men, and 33 were women. Of the victims, 97 died in different hospitals across the country while 11 at home.

Also, 2,776 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 90.76% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 9,995 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,981 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

As of Friday, 3,917,924 people globally succumbed to the viral disease and so far 180,847,411 people were diagnosed with it, according to data provided by Worldometer.