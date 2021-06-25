Bangladesh reports second highest 108 single-day deaths from Covid-19

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 June, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 06:43 pm

Related News

Bangladesh reports second highest 108 single-day deaths from Covid-19

TBS Report
25 June, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 06:43 pm

Bangladesh reported 108 deaths from Covid-19 and 5,869 new infections in the last 24 hours ending at 8am Friday.

Two months ago on 19 April, the country reported the highest ever, 112, fatalities in a span of 24 hours. 

Amid the deteriorating Covid-19 situation, so far 1,357 people have died of the virus in June. However, with a total of 2,404 deaths, April remained the cruelest month when the country was hit by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

With Friday's figures, the total fatalities stand at 13,976 in the country while the death rate remained unchanged at 1.59%, according to the Covid-19 bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Meanwhile, the country also witnessed a high positivity rate of 21.22%, which is the highest since 17 April when it was recorded at 21.46%. 

The total caseload now stands at 8,78,804 with the country keeps recording a spiraling number of daily cases almost every day. 

Meanwhile, the highest number of casualties were reported in the Khulna division for the fourth consecutive day, with 27 people dead there from the virus. Dhaka came second in terms of daily deaths as 25 people died there. 

Moreover, 23 more died in the Chattogram division, 16 from Rajshahi, 10 from Ranpur, four from Mymensingh, and three from division.

The country also tested a large number of samples during this period, as 27,653 more samples were tested in 554 labs across the country. 

Among the latest day's victims, 75 were men, and 33 were women. Of the victims, 97 died in different hospitals across the country while 11 at home. 

Also, 2,776 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 90.76% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 9,995 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,981 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

As of Friday, 3,917,924 people globally succumbed to the viral disease and so far 180,847,411 people were diagnosed with it, according to data provided by Worldometer. 

Top News

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

1d | Videos
TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

1d | Videos
TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

6
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme