Bangladesh reports 10 new Omicron cases

Bangladesh has reported 10 new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus today.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases of Omicron variant has risen to 20; all of those were from Dhaka city.

The information on the new Omicron cases were published on the Germany-based global database GISAID on Thursday evening.

The samples were collected from the patients between December 14 to January 3—including five in the past seven days till December 30.

There was no data on the travel history of these new Omicron cases available on the website.

Institute for Developing Science and Health Initiatives (iDesHi), the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) and the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) submitted those genome sequence data.

