Bangladesh reports 1 death from Covid in 24hrs

Following a deathless day, the country has reported one death from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours till 8am Friday.

The only death was reported from the Chattogram division.

Besides, 269 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.35% after 20,549 samples were tested across the country.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,017 and the case tally increased to 15,78,819 in the country.

Earlier on Thursday, the country saw no death from Covid-19 while 262 new cases were detected.

Also, 249 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.78% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.