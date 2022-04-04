Bangladesh reports 1 death from Covid-19 after 4 days

After for deathless days, the country reported one fatality from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday.

Sixty-one people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.78% after testing 7,787 samples across the country.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,123 and the case tally to 19,51,831.

Also, 842 Covid patients were cured during the 24 hours with the recovery rate registered at 96.54%.