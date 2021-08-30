Covid-19 positivity rate falls to 12.07% as 94 more die in 24hrs

The positivity rate of Covid-19 came down to 12.07% in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in around three months.

Earlier on 7 June, the health officials reported 11.47% positivity rate followed by an alarming rise in infections which reached its peak at 32.55% on 24 July.

Meanwhile, the health department reported 94 more deaths from the virus in the 24 hours period.

The death toll reported today is slightly higher than that of yesterday with 89 people succumbing to the virus on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 3,724 people tested positive for the virus, down from 3,948 in the previous day.

Bangladesh has seen 26,109 deaths and 14,97,261 cases of Covid-19 since the virus hit the country last year.

The health officials tested 30,855 samples in 789 labs across the country in the preceding 24 hours.

Among the deaths reported today, 43 died in Dhaka division, 27 in Chattogram, seven in Sylhet, six in Rajshahi, five in Khulna, four in Mymensingh and one each died in Barishal and Rangpur divisions.

Also, 6,186 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 94.97% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 16,943 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,166 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.