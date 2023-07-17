Bangladesh records one more Covid death, 80 cases in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported one more death from Covid-19 and 80 fresh cases in 24 hours till Monday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,465 and caseload to 2,043,657, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate stood at 4.16 percent as 1, 925 samples were tested.

The recovery rate also stood at 98.38 per cent. However, the death rate remained unchanged at 1.44 percent.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on 10 August the same year.

