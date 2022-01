The country received a consignment of around 25 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine from the United States under the COVAX facility.

A cargo flight carrying the jabs landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8.27pm today, Maidul Islam Prodhan, Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Health confirmed the delivery.

Apart from this, another shipment of 46 lakh Pfizer doses from the United States is scheduled to reach the country on 10 January.