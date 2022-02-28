Bangladesh receives 10m more Pfizer doses from US 

Bangladesh has received another 10 million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine from the United States through the COVAX facility.

This latest consignment makes Bangladesh the largest recipient of US vaccine donation among all countries worldwide, with more than 6.1 crore doses delivered to date.



The United States pledged to provide one billion doses of Pfizer vaccine around the world through 2022.

"This latest donation of Pfizer doses underscores the partnership between our two countries and the generosity of the American people in donating more Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh than to any other country in the world. More importantly, it reflects the work of the Government of Bangladesh and all partners involved in the rapid scale-up of the vaccination campaign to get shots in arms safely and efficiently," said US Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Helen LaFave.