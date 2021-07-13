Bangladesh to receive over 7.5mn Covid vaccine soon: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today said that Bangladesh will receive more than 7.5 million Covid-19 vaccines from COVAX, China, Japan, and the European Union (EU).

"More than 3 million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine are being sent to Bangladesh via COVAX. The shipment is ready, as confirmed by our mission in Geneva", said foreign minister Momen on his verified Facebook page.

Along with that, 2.9 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine are being sent by Japan under the COVAX initiative.

The Minister also said China will give Bangladesh another 1 million doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine on 15 July (in addition to the commercial purchase agreement).

The post further added one million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from the EU and a further 620,000 doses via the COVAX will reach Bangladesh in August.

Meanwhile, as Bangladesh sees an alarming rise in Covid-19 cases, the government has decided to curb the Covid-19 lockdown restriction from 15 July ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

In less than two weeks of July, 2,136 lives were lost to the infection – close to the 2,404- fatality mark in the deadliest April this year.