Bangladesh will receive 47 lakh doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from Saudi Arabia and Poland, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

Of the total amount, Poland will give 33 lakh doses and Saudi Arabia, 14.99 lakh doses, respectively.

The consignment from Saudi Arabia will be arriving within the next 2-3 days.

Poland will send the vaccines through the European Union which will reach the country soon.