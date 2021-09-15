Bangladesh to receive 24cr vaccines by next March: Momen 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report 
15 September, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 01:49 pm

Related News

Bangladesh to receive 24cr vaccines by next March: Momen 

"We have already vaccinated more than 2.3 crore people"

TBS Report 
15 September, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 01:49 pm
Vials labelled &quot;Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine&quot; are placed on dry ice in this illustration taken, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Vials labelled "Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" are placed on dry ice in this illustration taken, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Bangladesh will get 24 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines by March-April of next year, Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen said today.

"Out of this 24 crore vaccines, there are purchased vaccines and some will be received under Covax facility," the minister said while responding to the reporters at the inauguration of International Conference on Inclusive Business organised by Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DBCCI) at a city hotel on Wednesday.

"We have already vaccinated more than 2.3 crore people. 26 to 27 percent of eligible people have been vaccinated already," the foreign minister added. 

While attention was drawn of the minister, as a red list of the United Kingdom, the citizens of Bangladesh have to accept the quarantine at their own expense for the entry in the country, Momen said, "The British government said that we have less vaccines. But 135 countries are not even close to us in vaccination campaigns." 

"India is not red-listed of UK though the number of deaths and infections are higher than Bangladesh there. But UK included Bangladesh in the red list," he further said. 

"They say we have found African variants here. But no African variant was found in our country. The health department did not say anything about this. But they need to tell," added the minister.

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Covid-19 Vaccine / AK Abdul Momen

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1d | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1d | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1d | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

2
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

3
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

4
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers