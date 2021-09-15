Bangladesh to receive 24cr vaccines by next March: Momen 

Vials labelled "Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" are placed on dry ice in this illustration taken, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Bangladesh will get 24 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines by March-April of next year, Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen said today.

"Out of this 24 crore vaccines, there are purchased vaccines and some will be received under Covax facility," the minister said while responding to the reporters at the inauguration of International Conference on Inclusive Business organised by Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DBCCI) at a city hotel on Wednesday.

"We have already vaccinated more than 2.3 crore people. 26 to 27 percent of eligible people have been vaccinated already," the foreign minister added.

While attention was drawn of the minister, as a red list of the United Kingdom, the citizens of Bangladesh have to accept the quarantine at their own expense for the entry in the country, Momen said, "The British government said that we have less vaccines. But 135 countries are not even close to us in vaccination campaigns."

"India is not red-listed of UK though the number of deaths and infections are higher than Bangladesh there. But UK included Bangladesh in the red list," he further said.

"They say we have found African variants here. But no African variant was found in our country. The health department did not say anything about this. But they need to tell," added the minister.