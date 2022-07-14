Bangladesh to observe Covid-19 Vaccination Day on 19 July

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 July, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2022, 08:07 pm

Related News

Bangladesh to observe Covid-19 Vaccination Day on 19 July

TBS Report
14 July, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2022, 08:07 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Bangladesh will observe Covid-19 Vaccination Day on 19 July to administer booster doses across the country. 

The Covid-19 Vaccination Committee, in coordination with all offices concerned, will observe the day encouraging people to receive their booster doses, in a nationwide campaign. 

The campaign will start from 9:00am on the day.

People 18 years and above in age, who took their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine four months ago, are eligible to take a booster dose, in accordance with an immunisation notification issued on Thursday.

They will be vaccinated with Pfizer doses on the day.

Booster doses can be obtained from the nearest Vaccination Centre or any Covid-19 Vaccination Centre with valid proof of vaccination (Covid-19 vaccination certificate).

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said the regular programme of giving a first and a second dose will continue on the booster dose campaign day as well.

Earlier, from 4 June to 10 June, a weeklong booster dose vaccination campaign was conducted.

So far 3.16 crore people have received booster doses since the government started providing booster doses on 19 December last year.

Bangladesh reports 1,324 cases and 6 Covid-19 deaths in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported six Covid-19 deaths and 1,324 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8:00am Thursday. 

The positivity rate recorded was 11.89% during the same period after testing 11,131 samples across the country.

So far 29,223 people have died and 19,93,382 tested positive for Covid-19 in Bangladesh since 2020.

Some 1,747 Covid patients also recovered from the viral infection in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 96.28%.

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Vaccination / Booster doses

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

John Bolton, a former US ambassador to the United Nations and former White House national security adviser. Photo: Bloomberg

John Bolton’s confession about foreign coups: What’s new?

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Rameen Shakur: A doctor, scientist, entrepreneur and a son

12h | Panorama
My journey with camera-trapping

My journey with camera-trapping

1d | Earth
Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

2d | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

US planned coups in several countries

US planned coups in several countries

41m | Videos
Aryan Khan getting his passport back

Aryan Khan getting his passport back

3h | Videos
Russia responsible for Sri Lanka crisis: Zelensky

Russia responsible for Sri Lanka crisis: Zelensky

3h | Videos
America trying to create unrest in different countries in name of democracy, human rights

America trying to create unrest in different countries in name of democracy, human rights

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

4
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155