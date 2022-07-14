Bangladesh to observe Covid-19 Vaccination Day on 19 July

Bangladesh will observe Covid-19 Vaccination Day on 19 July to administer booster doses across the country.

The Covid-19 Vaccination Committee, in coordination with all offices concerned, will observe the day encouraging people to receive their booster doses, in a nationwide campaign.

The campaign will start from 9:00am on the day.

People 18 years and above in age, who took their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine four months ago, are eligible to take a booster dose, in accordance with an immunisation notification issued on Thursday.

They will be vaccinated with Pfizer doses on the day.

Booster doses can be obtained from the nearest Vaccination Centre or any Covid-19 Vaccination Centre with valid proof of vaccination (Covid-19 vaccination certificate).

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said the regular programme of giving a first and a second dose will continue on the booster dose campaign day as well.

Earlier, from 4 June to 10 June, a weeklong booster dose vaccination campaign was conducted.

So far 3.16 crore people have received booster doses since the government started providing booster doses on 19 December last year.

Bangladesh reports 1,324 cases and 6 Covid-19 deaths in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported six Covid-19 deaths and 1,324 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8:00am Thursday.

The positivity rate recorded was 11.89% during the same period after testing 11,131 samples across the country.

So far 29,223 people have died and 19,93,382 tested positive for Covid-19 in Bangladesh since 2020.

Some 1,747 Covid patients also recovered from the viral infection in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 96.28%.