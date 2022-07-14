Bangladesh to observe Covid-19 Vaccination Day on 19 July to inoculate booster doses

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The country will observe the Covid-19 Vaccination Day on 19 July to administer booster doses across the country. 

The Covid-19 Vaccination Committee, in coordination with all offices concerned, will observe the day by encouraging people to receive their booster doses amid nationwide campaigns and make arrangements to administer booster doses to all eligible citizens. 

The campaign will start from 9am and people aged 18 and above will be inoculated with Pfizer doses on the day, according to the Expanded Programme on Immunisation notification issued on Thursday (14 July).

