Bangladesh logs 68 new cases from Covid-19

The country reported 68 new cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday.

With the increase in infections, the positivity rate stands at 1.35% during the same period as 4,755 samples were tested across the country.

There has been no death from the virus in Bangladesh for more than a week.

So far, 29,131 people have died here and 19,53,935 tested positive for the virus since the outbreak in 2020.

Meanwhile, 145 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 97.50%.