Bangladesh logs 43 new Covid cases in 24 hours

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

06 June, 2022, 03:55 pm
The positivity rate was recorded at 0.99%

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh reported 43 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday.

No death from the virus was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.99% after testing 4,328 samples across the country.

The country reported 34 new Covid cases a day before. 

So far, 29,131 people have died and 19,53,700 tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Bangladesh. 

Meanwhile, 154 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 97.86%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid-19 case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.
 

