Bangladesh logs 30 new Covid cases in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 May, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 10:06 pm

Related News

Bangladesh logs 30 new Covid cases in 24hrs

The positivity rate was recorded at .65%

TBS Report
25 May, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 10:06 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh reported 30 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

No death from the virus was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Thirty-four cases were reported from Covid-19 the day before.

The country has so far identified 19,53,328 cases of the Coronavirus.

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.65% on Wednesday after testing 4,616 samples across the country.

So far, 29,130 people have died from the virus since the outbreak hit the country in 2020. 

Also, 215 Covid-19  patients were cured during the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate at 97.35%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid-19 case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.
 

Top News

Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Psycure has received various awards for their extraordinary contributions to promoting Sustainable Development Goals. Photo: Courtesy

Psycure: Meet the organisation serving the underserved university students (and beyond) with mental healthcare 

12h | Panorama
Underlying problems such as school dropouts need to be addressed first before taking a legal route to stop child labour. Photo: Reuters

‘Child labour in a country like Bangladesh is primarily a development issue, not so much of enforcement’

13h | Panorama
The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

1d | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

1d | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Where the people have more weapons than military

Where the people have more weapons than military

48m | Videos
Govt plans to amnesty in the offing to bring back laundered money to meet dollar crises

Govt plans to amnesty in the offing to bring back laundered money to meet dollar crises

3h | Videos
Poet Nazrul Islam’s 123rd birth anniversary observed

Poet Nazrul Islam’s 123rd birth anniversary observed

3h | Videos
Soaring commodity prices put pressure on budget

Soaring commodity prices put pressure on budget

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh