Bangladesh logs 30 new Covid cases in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 30 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

No death from the virus was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Thirty-four cases were reported from Covid-19 the day before.

The country has so far identified 19,53,328 cases of the Coronavirus.

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.65% on Wednesday after testing 4,616 samples across the country.

So far, 29,130 people have died from the virus since the outbreak hit the country in 2020.

Also, 215 Covid-19 patients were cured during the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate at 97.35%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid-19 case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.

